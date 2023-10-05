16-year-old boy shot, killed by 14-year-old after argument in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a teen is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Police said on Wednesday at 7:32 p.m., officers were called out to the 400 block of Meadowood Drive about a person shot.

On Wednesday night, DeKalb County police originally said a 14-year-old boy was killed.

On Thursday morning, police issued a correction that officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested the 14-year-old suspect and said he is being charged with murder.

Investigators said an argument between several teenagers led up to the shooting.

At this time, there is no other information.

©2023 Cox Media Group