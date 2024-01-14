Local

16-year-old accidentally shot in head outside SE Atlanta home

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Atlanta apartments Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and a 16-year-old injured.

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was accidentally shot in the head outside a home in southeast Atlanta on Saturday evening, according to reports from the police and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Springside Drive for a person shot. The house is in the Orchard Knob neighborhood near Ga. 54 and just south of the Brown’s Mill Golf Course.

Police found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and rushed him to the hospital. Investigators believe the boy and his two friends were firing handguns at the wood line of the home that evening, when he was struck by gunfire.

Authorities have not said who fired the shot or whether anyone is facing any charges from the incident, which remains under investigation.

