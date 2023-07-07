16 statewide motorcycle gang members indicted, over half of them are Army veterans

ATLANTA — State investigators indicted 16 accused motorcycle gang members and more than half of them are veterans.

The 16 members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang are at the center of a multi-agency investigation, including the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

The U.S. Army confirmed to Channel 2 that nine of the 16 members are former Army Vets.

They are Lee Mole aka Trench, Terrance Donita Potter aka Chatterbox, Eddie Latson aka Stash, Joseph Leeks aka Axel, Marquis Jones aka Grudge, Donovan Scott aka Sockit, Shron Gilbert aka Hard Left, Demon Thompson aka 9 Ball. and Labarron Pollock aka Bootleg.

They held various leadership positions and won many awards.

The 60-page indictment, which was unsealed earlier this week, states they were arrested for their involvement in mass shootings in Augusta and outside of Savannah last year.

They’re also indicted on Criminal Charges including Domestic Terrorism, Assault and Armed Robbery, just to name a few.

The A.G.’s Office said their investigation lasted from August 2021-July 2022.

Also, the A.G.’s Office said the Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country, including four chapters here in Georgia.

Jose Ramirez with the Georgia Gang Investigators Association said they’re also in Metro Atlanta and actively looking for more members.

“We just know that they’re present here in the state of Georgia in several different cities. The way they recruit is very specific. They look for certain people who have value and will bring certain value to the club,” said Ramirez.

But that leaves the question, why would decorated vets allegedly get involved in a bike gang?

“You see a lot of military. You see a lot of military personnel and not only military, you see people who got out of law enforcement on bad terms,” he said.

The A.G.s office said they recovered about $180,000 in cash and seized 71 guns among other items.