15-year-old shot at Buckhead apartment building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in Buckhead Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2591 Piedmont Road Northeast, which is the address to the Peninsula at Buckhead apartments. It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.

The teenager was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police did not say where he was shot.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit are at the scene working to determine what happened.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

©2023 Cox Media Group