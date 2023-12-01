Local

15-year-old shot at Buckhead apartment building

Shooting at Buckhead apartments

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in Buckhead Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 2591 Piedmont Road Northeast, which is the address to the Peninsula at Buckhead apartments. It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.

The teenager was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police did not say where he was shot.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit are at the scene working to determine what happened.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!