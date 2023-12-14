15-year-old indicted for the murder of mother, beloved Forsyth County bus driver

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after officials say he strangled his mother to death.

According to court documents, 15-year-old Zachary Phillips was indicted on Monday on charges in the death of his mother, 66-year-old Cindy Phillips.

In early October, court documents say Zachary Phillips strangled Cindy Phillips to death.

Officials did not provide additional information surrounding the incident.

“Cindy loved life, she was an avid Gardner,” her family said in an online obituary. “Cindy loved fishing, taking trips to the mountains, and absolutely loved adventures on Harley Davidson; no other motorcycle could compare, according to Cindy.

“Most of all, Cindy loved spending time with her family.”

Cindy Phillips was a beloved bus driver with Forsyth County Schools, her family wrote.

FCS sent our partners at Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“Cindy Phillips worked in North Forsyth for our transportation department since 2018. She positively impacted the lives of many students and co-workers. We miss Cindy deeply.”

