ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police were called out to a shooting in the 1200 block of Princess Avenue Southwest on Tuesday night.

They got to the scene and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the back.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was stable.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

They have not released information on a suspect.