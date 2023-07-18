15-year-old boy shot to death days before his birthday, family says

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy was shot to death in Augusta on July 12, just days before his 16th birthday, his family says.

Jabari Webb was one of two teens shot around 11 p.m. in what Webb’s family members say was a drive-by shooting, according to WRDW.

His sister told the Augusta Chronicle that Webb was looking forward to his birthday on July 25. Sequoia Givens, 19, said her brother was the youngest of three siblings and was devoted to his family.

“He loved to help out with the family,” she told the Chronicle. “He was helping my uncle who lost his legs. He was a big help with changing his bandages and taking him to doctor’s appointments; just a good help.”

The family is now raising money to help with Webb’s funeral expenses.

“The unimaginable pain of losing a child is a burden that no parent should ever have to bear. We are seeking your compassion and generosity to help alleviate the financial strain that accompanies this heartbreaking loss,” family friends wrote on GoFundMe.

The family hopes to raise $7,500 to cover the burial and memorial costs.

Webb is one of at least 75 Georgia teens and children lost to gun violence this year.

