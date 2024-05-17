15-year-old boy dead after losing control of truck on Woodstock highway, crashing into 2 other cars

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was killed after he lost control of a truck on a Cherokee County highway and was hit by two other vehicles.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident on High way 92 in Woodstock just before noon Friday.

A Ford F-150, driven by the 15-year-old boy, was traveling west on Highway 92 when he lost control, crossed the center median and was hit by two vehicles traveling east.

The 15-year-old died on impact. The drivers of the two other vehicles complained of minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital.

None of the people involved in the wreck were identified. It’s unclear why the 15-year-old was driving alone. Police would only say that he was from Woodstock.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and said it appears speed was a factor.