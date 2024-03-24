Local

15 dogs in need of loving homes before end of week, Clayton County Animal Control says

By WSBTV

Dogs u for adoption Clayton County (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs are in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 15 dogs must find homes by March 28th at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

The following are the dogs that are at risk of being put down:

  • Baby: People friendly, senior, spayed, very sweet, non dog reactive
  • Sarge: People-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
  • Nemo: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
  • Alfred: People and dog-friendly
  • Lenney: People and dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine
  • Kenney: Came in with Lenney
  • Lorre: People friendly, unknown if dog friendly
  • Eggnog: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
  • Meiska: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
  • Deena: Microchipped, people friendly, nondog reactive, parvo quarantine
  • Farley: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine
  • Maui: People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, parvo quarantine
  • Gracie: People aggressive, dog-friendly, food-driven
  • King: Microchipped, senior, people-friendly
  • Meadow: People friendly, very sweet, timid, microchipped

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

