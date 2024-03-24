15 dogs in need of loving homes before end of week, Clayton County Animal Control says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs are in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 15 dogs must find homes by March 28th at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

The following are the dogs that are at risk of being put down:

Baby: People friendly, senior, spayed, very sweet, non dog reactive

People friendly, senior, spayed, very sweet, non dog reactive Sarge: People-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine

People-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine Nemo: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine Alfred: People and dog-friendly

People and dog-friendly Lenney: People and dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, high energy, parvo quarantine Kenney: Came in with Lenney

Came in with Lenney Lorre: People friendly, unknown if dog friendly

People friendly, unknown if dog friendly Eggnog: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine Meiska: People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, parvo quarantine Deena: Microchipped, people friendly, nondog reactive, parvo quarantine

Microchipped, people friendly, nondog reactive, parvo quarantine Farley: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine

People and dog-friendly, very sweet, parvo quarantine Maui: People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, parvo quarantine

People-friendly, unknown if dog-friendly, parvo quarantine Gracie : People aggressive, dog-friendly, food-driven

: People aggressive, dog-friendly, food-driven King: Microchipped, senior, people-friendly

Microchipped, senior, people-friendly Meadow: People friendly, very sweet, timid, microchipped

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.