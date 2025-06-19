14-year-old shot at skating rink in Clayton County

MORROW, GA — Clayton County police are investigating after a teenager was shot multiple times at a skating rink in Morrow on Wednesday night.

Police say three minors, including the victim, were dropped off at the Skate Zone skating rink on Mount Zion Road around 6:30PM. A witness later arrived to pick the children up from the rink. At that time multiple suspects opened fire on the vehicle, which sustained several bullet holes.

The 14-year-old victim was shot in the left chest area, right shoulder, and left forearm. They are currently in stable condition recovering at a hospital.

After fleeing the scene, the witness drove the three juveniles to the 2000 block of Amish Court, which is when police were called.

Clayton County police also responded to the skating rink after the incident where there was a large group of juveniles in the parking lot.

A citizen later called 911 about a suspicious person who they said was in the wooded area near the 6000 block of Maddox Road.

Officers were dispatched to that area where they saw the mentioned suspect and engaged in a foot pursuit. That person was taken into custody without further incident.