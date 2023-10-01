14-year-old shot, killed in DeKalb County neighborhood

LITHONIA, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening.

It happened on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. near Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

When Lithonia Police arrived they found a 14-year-old who had been shot.

According to Lithonia officials, the victim died on their way to a local hospital.

At this time, Lithonia detectives have announced they have several person(s) of interest and are conducting thorough interviews.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lithonia Police Department Det. Ward at 770-482-8947 or via email.

