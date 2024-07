ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a teen was shot early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call on Joseph E Boone Blvd, finding a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the teen was with some friends when an argument between the group let to gunfire.

It is unclear if police have identified any suspects.

The teen is expected to be OK.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.