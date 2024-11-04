Local

14-year-old GA girl who vanished on Halloween found safe, 23-year-old in custody

By WSBTV

Butts County Sheriff's Office Butts County Sheriff's Office

By WSBTV

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The Butts County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl who vanished on Halloween has been found safe.

Sheriff Gary Long shared the update early Monday morning.

“We are currently in Clayton County and have located the missing juvenile, safe and unharmed. We have her on the way to her parents and a 23 year old male in custody and are currently enroute to the Butts County Jail,” Long said in a statement.

The 14-year-old had disappeared around midnight on Oct. 31. The sheriff’s office did not specify where in Clayton County she was found. The teen’s family says she was located around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies have not released the name of the 23-year-old in custody or what charges he faces.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!