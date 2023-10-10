Local

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder of teen fatally shot in DeKalb County neighborhood

Simple Conceptual Image of Silver Handcuffs on Blue Surface Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)

LITHONIA, Ga. — One 14-year-old is dead and another is facing murder charges after a shooting last month.

The shooting happened on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

According to Lithonia Police, officers received a distressing call of a 14-year-old shot. The victim died on their way to a local hospital.

On Monday, Lithonia officials announced that an arrest was made in the case.

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old and charged them with murder. The 14-year-old is also facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Neither the victim nor the suspect was identified.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!