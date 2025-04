DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl in DeKalb County.

Police say Haley was last seen Saturday night around midnight near the 3900 block of Waldrop Lane.

She is described as 5-foot-5, and was last seen wearing a Black and Gold bonnet. It is unknown what other clothes Haley was wearing. Haley also had a Blue and Black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Haley is asked to call DKPD SVU at (770) 724-7710.