120K high school seniors to get letter with invitations to apply for college

ATLANTA — The State of Georgia has a new program giving high school seniors a direct college admissions process for colleges and universities in Georgia.

The program is named GEORGIA MATCH and is one of the largest direct-to-college admission initiatives in the nation. The program will help ease the process of connecting Georgia high school students with higher education opportunities.

“Next week over 120,000 high school seniors will receive a personalized letter including a list of all the institutions holding a spot for them in the next academic year,” Gov. Kemp said.

The schools listed on a GEORGIA MATCH letter are based on academic eligibility. According to Gov. Kemp, the letters will explain how students can claim a spot being held for them at the institution of their choice.

The number of schools listed on the student’s letter will be determined by the student’s 11th-grade HOPE GPA and freshman index score.

GEORGIA MATCH was developed in collaboration with the Governor’s Office, Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget, Georgia Student Finance Commission, Technical College System of Georgia, Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, Georgia Department of Education, and University System of Georgia.

Starting next week, students will be able to sign up for Georgia Match here.

