$12,000 reward issued for identity of hit-and-run from 2021

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A $12,000 dollar reward has been offered, in hopes of finding the person responsible for a fatal 2021 hit-and-run in Johns Creek.

Gwinnett County deputy Tamara Bartlett watched as a car hit her son, 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III, who was strapping a mattress and box springs to his car on McGinnis Ferry Road. Bartlett later died from his injuries.

The speeding car turned around and fled. Police described the car as a dark four-door sedan, possibly a BMW. It would have damage to the front right bumper and hood, alongside windshield damage.

If you or anyone you know has any information relating to this case, please call the Johns Creek Police Department at 470-774-3358.

