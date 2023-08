HELEN, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after a tree fell on him near the Chattahoochee River this past weekend, police say.

The Helen Police Department said the incident happened Saturday at 5:14 p.m.

Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a 12-year-old boy was hit by a tree on the Chattahoochee River.

The child was taken to Children’s Egleston Hospital where he’s being treated for a head injury.

His identity was not released.

