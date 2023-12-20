12-year-old Cobb middle schooler passes out in class after eating edible, father says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A father says his daughter passed out in class, after eating an edible. He says she thought it was candy, now she is suspended.

Other students at the middle school were also high.

It started as a normal school day – until Brian Jackson and his wife got a call from Cooper Middle School that their 12-year-old daughter, passed out in class.

“This is very serious,” Jackson said.

Jackson says his daughter thought she was eating candy she received, from another student. Jackson says he had to rush his daughter to the nearest hospital.

In the medical report, the reason for the visit was– a drug overdose.

Jackson said his daughter received a 10-day suspension and believes that she did not deserve this punishment.

WSB-TV’s Michele Newell contributed to this report.