12-year-old boy dies in Oconee River accident after boat hits sandbar

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — A boating accident on the Oconee River claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy over Father’s Day weekend.

Officials identified the victim as Colten Foskey from East Dublin.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said game wardens responded to the accident before noon on Saturday in Treutlen County. Foskey’s father told game wardens they hit a sandbar and the impact ejected his son from the boat.

Foskey became trapped under the boat and unconscious and CPR was performed, according to officials. The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His father posted a statement on social media asking for prayers for the family.

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever made. So this morning we hit a sandbar and my 12-year-old son Colten went out the front of the boat and under it. I’m sure there are a million stories but this is the only one that matters. I was there and witnessed it. We just lost my baby,” Jaime Foskey wrote. “I don’t know how I will make it through this but prayers from everyone will definitely help. Hunter and Brody were also in the boat and it kills me to know that they had to go through that. Please just pray for everybody.”

Colten Foskey attended East Laurens Middle School and played baseball for the school.

“Please join us is covering Colten Foskey’s family in thoughts and prayers. Colten was a wonderful student, athlete, and friend to many at ELMS. He will be greatly missed by his East Laurens Middle School Family.”

The family will hold a visitation for Colten on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. A celebration of life is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the East Laurens High School Gymnasium.





