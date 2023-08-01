12 dogs die after A/C unit fails during Atlanta animal shelter’s road trip

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based animal shelter experienced the tragic loss of 12 dogs during a trip to an out-of-state adoption event.

Last weekend, team members with LifeLine Animal Project (LAP) were taking a trailer full of dogs to the event when the air conditioning in the trailer malfunctioned.

According to a statement, the team members stopped frequently during the trip to check on the dogs.

They say within an hour from the last check-in, the team discovered the air conditioning unit had failed.

Lifeline says the temperature gauge for the trailer displayed in the cab showed a range of 65 to 72 degrees and did not indicate any issues.

Lifeline says 11 dogs died at the site, and they were able to save 22 dogs using emergency supplies on board.

Two dogs were taken to a local emergency vet. One of those died, and the other one is stable.

Staff from the Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, Mississippi assisted by caring for the dogs until Lifeline could bring them back to Atlanta.

Lifeline plans to host a vigil later this week for their staff and volunteers to grieve the loss of the 12 dogs.

