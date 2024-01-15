Local

11-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

Police said the incident appeared to be a targeted shooting.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a child was shot Sunday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police were called to Allen Temple Court in northwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital.

According to APD, the investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 3202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

The address appears to be Our Best Laundry Laundromat.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The child’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

