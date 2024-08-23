11-year-old sentenced after admitting to holding GA 8-year-old’s head underwater until he drowned

JESUP, Ga. — Months after an 8-year-old Georgia boy drowned in a “borrow pit,” an 11-year-old has admitted to being part of it, according to lawyers.

Noah Bush vanished from his Jesup home on May 16. His body was found the next day in the water in a construction “borrow pit,” which is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.

Authorities originally ruled Noah’s death an accidental drowning and said he took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign, but his family was skeptical because they said he was afraid of deep water.

His cause of death was later determined to be drowning and was listed as a homicide.

“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water until he drowned,” family attorney Francys Johnson said.

The child was charged with involuntary manslaughter and simple battery.

Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said a 10-year-old, who have not been identified, was also arrested.

“He walked away with people he thought were friends and trustworthy,” the lawyers said.

A judge sentenced the 11-year-old to two years in a detention facility.

In July, the 10-year-old was sentenced to two years of confinement on charges of concealing the death of another and criminal trespassing.



