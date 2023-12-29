11-year-old saves the day after waking family up to escape house fire, Fairburn fire officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family is safe after officials say a young girl alerted them that their house was on fire.

Fairburn fire officials said that on Friday at 4:33 a.m., crews received reports of a house fire on Woodland Hills Drive.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the second floor of the building.

According to fire officials, when the fire began, 11-year-old Autumn Hampton, who lived in the house, went to wake up her mother and told her to call 911.

“Thanks to her quick actions, everyone got out OK,” Fairburn Fire Chief Cornelius Robinson said.

No injuries were reported.

Robinson added that the house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

