11-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car running to school bus in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car as she ran to the school bus.

Police said the accident happened around 8:42 a.m. on Post Oak Tritt Road at the intersection of Bennington Drive.

Police said a white 1999 Honda CR-V was traveling south on Post Oak Tritt Road when the child attempted to cross the street outside of a pedestrian crossing.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Amanda Finley, hit the child, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Finley was not injured.

The Cobb County School District said the bus was in a neighborhood near Simpson Middle School, though it’s unclear if the child went to that school.

The collision is still under investigation. It’s unclear if Finley is facing any charges.

