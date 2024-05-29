Local

11-year-old Cobb County girl who lost her mother to cancer is raising money for cancer research

11-year-old Polly Funk 11-year old Polly Funk from Cobb County is honoring her mother, Sarah, by raising money for cancer research. Mom Sarah died earlier this month.

COBB COUNTY, Ga, — 11-year-old Polly Funk is very proud any time she’s told she’s just like her mom.

“She always taught me how to be confident and approach things with a good attitude. And she had a sense of style so I try to be like that,” Funk said.

Funk’s mother Sarah also taught her daughter how to care for others.

“It’s a tribute to her mother. Her mother’s legacy is that. Polly is very much like her,” Polly’s dad Aaron said.

Sarah Funk would have turned 44 years old this week. She died earlier this month from brain cancer.

Shortly before she passed, Polly made it her mission to help other families dealing with cancer. She formed a GoFundMe with all donations forwarded to the CureScience Institute. It’s a nonprofit involved in cancer research.

Funk’s teachers at East Side Elementary School in Cobb County were among the first donors. The original goal was $100. Pledges have now topped $25,000.

“She knew I could do this. I take a lot of inspiration from her as a confident lady who was good at business. It feels like I’m not just sitting here doing nothing and being sad. I’m trying to help other families and prevent this from happening to them,” Funk said.

In time, Funk says she might apply to form a nonprofit. If you’d like to give Polly’s fundraiser for cancer research a boost, you can do so here.


