$10K reward offered for information leading to arrest in Newton County arson case

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in a Newton County arson investigation.

Georgia fire officials say a fire caused extensive damage to a home on Lee Street in Covington.

“On March 29, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene of a residential fire on Lee St in Covington,” said Commissioner King. “Upon extinguishment, investigators observed heavy damage to the deck.”

No injuries were reported, officials say.

The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office, Covington Fire Department, and Covington Police Department are working together on this investigation.

Anyone with information is advised to call the 24/7 Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.