10-year-old Hall County boy killed after crashing bike into truck

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville community is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic bicycle accident.

Carlos Herrera Espinal died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Friday days after the accident.

Investigators say Espinal and his 7-year-old friend were riding on a bicycle together and going down a steep hill at Green Hill Circle and Shallowford Road on Tuesday when they crashed into the side of a truck.

“He was never entertained by a TV or an Xbox or PlayStation. He would always want to be outside,” neighbor Gaby Galvez said.

“We would play soccer. He loved to play soccer. I’m pretty sure one of his dreams was to become a soccer player,” neighbor Diego Galvez said.

The 7-year-old was also injured, but was sent home after a few hours in the hospital.

Espinal suffered severe head trauma and was placed on life support before passing away early Friday morning.

“Seeing his big smile because I have zero memories of him getting mad or anything like that. Him always smiling and him being happy around the neighborhood,” Gaby Galvez said were her favorite memories of Espinal.

Hall County Schools released a statement to Channel 2 Action News saying they are heartbroken over his death.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, Lyman Hall Elementary School, and the community. Student services will have an emergency crisis team at the school on Monday to assist school counselors and social workers with any student or staff member struggling with this tragic loss. The Lyman Hall community is strong, and we will pull through this difficult time together. — Hall County Schools

An online fundraiser has been set up to help offset the costs of his hospital stay.