Local

10-year-old boy, teen shot in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta police cruiser
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a boy and a teenager were shot at an Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the apartment complex on the 200 block of Fairburn Road just before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators say the shooting was a result of an escalating dispute regarding a relationship.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!