10-year-old boy, teen shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a boy and a teenager were shot at an Atlanta apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the apartment complex on the 200 block of Fairburn Road just before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators say the shooting was a result of an escalating dispute regarding a relationship.

The investigation is ongoing.