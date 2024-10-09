Local

10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products recalled due to concerns of listeria

ATLANTA — Nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The meat is from BrucePac out of Durant, Oklahoma, but was shipped nationwide. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company is recalling 9,986,245 pounds of the product.

FDA says the listeria was discovered during routine product testing.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from June to October 8.

The these products were shipped to establishments and distributors nationwide and then distributed to restaurants and institutions. Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are urged not to serve or use these products.

The affected products have the identification establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205″ inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

According to Food Safety News, “Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness” and “pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, other complications and death.

So far no illnesses have been reported.

