10 kids involved in chase, crash in middle GA; 4 flown to Atlanta hospital in critical condition

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four children are in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital after a chase and crash in middle Georgia.

Bibb County deputies say they were called to someone breaking into cars around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

They spotted the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer involved in the break-in and learned it had been reported stolen the day before. Deputies tried pulling it over, but the driver started a chase with them.

The driver, 17-year-old Jakhori Jamal Woolfolk, tried to run but was arrested.

Deputies say there were a total of 10 people in the car at the time of the crash.

All 10 people in the car are younger than 18. They range in age from 11 to 17.

Four of the kids, two 13-year-old boys, a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, were all flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where they are listed in critical condition.

An 11-year-old was also taken to the hospital, but has non-life-threatening injuries.

Three more boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, were taken to the youth detention center and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and entering auto.

Woolfolk was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with theft by receiving stolen property-auto.



