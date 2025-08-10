Local

1-year-old shot in the hand, woman shot in leg in southwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a one-year-old child and a 64-year-old woman were shot early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded around 1605 Olympian Way, where they found the child with a gunshot wound to the hand and the woman shot in the leg. Both victims were alert and conscious when officers arrived and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Their current conditions have not been released. Police have not said what led to the shooting yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

