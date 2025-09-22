Local

1-year-old girl drowns at Oakhurst Recreation Center pool

By WSB Radio News Staff
DECATUR, GA — City officials say a 1-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the Oakhurst Recreation Center in Decatur.

Firefighters were called to the facility on East Lake Drive just before 4 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found the child in the pool and immediately began CPR. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, according to city officials.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as a 1-year-old girl.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the drowning. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department confirmed the pool will remain closed while the investigation continues.

