1-month-old girl lost part of finger after bullet pierced glass door at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Nearly two weeks after being shot, baby Jalah, adorned a precious pink cast on her left hand and arm on the road to recovery.

On June 1, in the parking lot of the Commons Apartment Community in northwest Atlanta, gunfire shattered the tranquility.

A bullet pierced through a glass door and struck the at-the-time one-month-old baby Jalah in the finger.

Jalah’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, recalls the harrowing experience, describing it as nothing short of terrifying.

The bullet caused the child to lose part of her ring finger, and doctors had to insert a pin into her pinky finger to save it. Though Jalah had already undergone one surgery, the possibility of another looms on the horizon.

Despite the challenges, Jalah’s mother finds solace in her daughter’s progress.

“She’s doing good. She’s healing,” she said.

Processing the traumatic event continues to be a daily struggle for Jalah’s family. They knowledge that detectives recovered 13 scattered 9-mm shell casings outside their apartment home that day is a scary realization that more damage could have been done.

