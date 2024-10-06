1 man dead, two others shot outside of DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead, and two others have been shot after what appears to be a drive-by shooting outside of a DeKalb County shopping center.

DKPD say at 7 p.m., they responded to 1241 Panola Road for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man found shot to death in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. Both were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation shows a car pulled up to one or more of the victims before several shots were fired from the car. The suspects fled the scene.

DKPD officials say their investigation is ongoing.



