1 killed in officer-involved shooting near metro Atlanta hospital, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a metro Atlanta hospital.

Snellville police said on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. that officers were called to a person shot on Main Street W and Fountain Drive near Piedmont Eastside South Campus.

Authorities confirmed at some point, shots were fired, and one man was shot in the head and killed. His identity has not been released.

The man’s family said that before shots were fired, the individual was pulled over by police for not having his headlights on.

The victim’s aunt said that her nephew called another family member to let them know he had been pulled over.

Police say that the man pointed a gun at himself after he was pulled over.

“They opened the door to the vehicle. Then told the man to step out. He refused and put a handgun up to his own head. Officers tried to negotiate, talk him down,” Detective Jeff Manley described.

Investigators say that three officers fired their weapons and were not injured.

Several windows of the black SUV had been shot out.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.