Crime And Law

1 injured, I-20 East ramp shut down after shooting in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery

Atlanta police shut down I-20 ramp for investigation (WSB-TV)

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured near a ramp on I-20 East in Atlanta on Friday.

Police say a shooting happened near the exit to Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, police say. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The exit ramp off I-20 was shut down as police investigated.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show an APD car blocking the ramp onto the interstate.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!