1 injured, I-20 East ramp shut down after shooting in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured near a ramp on I-20 East in Atlanta on Friday.

Police say a shooting happened near the exit to Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, police say. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The exit ramp off I-20 was shut down as police investigated.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show an APD car blocking the ramp onto the interstate.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.