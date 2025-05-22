1 injured, 12 displaced after lightning strike sparks fire at Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A firefighter is recovering after battling a fire at a home in Gwinnett County that was caused by a lightning strike early Wednesday morning.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a home at the 1900 block of Grouse Court NW around 2 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews say flames were venting from the attic space of a single-family, split-level home.

Gwinnett County officials said a firefighter who entered the home was injured after the roof collapsed. The firefighter was helped outside of the home and treated for his injuries.

The injured firefighter’s name will not be released, officials said.

“This could have been much worse,” Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney said.

The Red Cross will assist nine adults and three children displaced by the fire.