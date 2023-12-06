Local

1 in hospital, another injured after house fire in Kennesaw

Fire on N Hampton Dr

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were treated for injuries after a house caught on fire in Kennesaw.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were called out to a fire on North Hampton Drive Tuesday night. 

When they got to the scene, they searched the home and found a victim.

The victim was removed from the smoke-filled home and taken to the hospital.

Another person was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said both people were stable.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

