1 dead, several injured after Georgia man on vacation goes on shooting spree, deputies say

A shooting spree at a popular Florida vacation spot ended with one person killed, several injured and the suspect shot by deputies.

Authorities have since identified the suspect as 21-year-old Gunner Cole, of Warner Robins.

Cole faces multiple charges for the shootings that happened last Thursday in Sandestin, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

“[We] believe he was here on vacation and had no ties to the area that we are aware of. He came here for a party and ultimately made a decision that’s going to impact families for the rest of their lives,” Capt. Dustin Cosson said at a news conference.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, September 21, Walton County deputies responded to a call on U.S. 98 when they heard gunfire in the area. They tracked down the gunfire and said they came face-to-face with Cole.

That is when the sheriff’s office said the 21-year-old started shooting at them. The deputies fired back and shot Cole before ultimately taking him into custody. At the same time, the sheriff’s office started receiving calls about multiple shooting victims.

One gunshot victim was found at Baytowne Wharf, a popular restaurant and shopping plaza. Another was found in a Marriott hotel parking lot and a third victim showed up at an emergency room.

Investigators also responded to a crash near the hospital where deputies found a body inside a burning car. The sheriff’s office said it appears the body belonged to another of Cole’s shooting victims who may have crashed on their way to the hospital.

At a news conference, Sheriff Michael Adkinson said there was no prior relationship between Cole and any of the victims.

“What makes this particularly chilling to me, quite frankly, this could happen anywhere,” Adkinson added. “This is not an indictment, certainly not of Sandestin or any of that community. It’s a very safe community.

“This is one of those things that I think we all fear, which is those random acts of violence that can occur anywhere. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.”

As of Tuesday morning, Cole remains hospitalized and has not been booked into the Walton County Jail.

