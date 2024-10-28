Local

1 dead in hit-and-run crash, Atlanta police believe driver of gold Jeep is responsible

Atlanta police An Atlanta police vehicle sits parked outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on July 28, 2019. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a woman Sunday night in Atlanta.

At about 7:48 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 429 Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Officers found a woman who had been hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver that hit her left the scene. They believe the driver was in a gold Jeep.

Atlanta Police Hit and Run investigators responded to the scene and worked to determine the circumstances around the woman’s death.

