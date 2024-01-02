1 dead after crash involving at least 5 vehicles on I-75 NB near Cumberland Pkwy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Triple Team Traffic reported the crash near the Cumberland Parkway exit around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Police shut down all lanes as they investigated the crash.

Cobb County police confirmed the crash involved at least five vehicles and one person died from his or her injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

“Because this collision involved so many vehicles, we will be waiting the initial report from our STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit to provide further details,” police said.

All lanes of I-75 northbound reopened around 7 a.m.

