1 dead after argument between landlord, roommates ends with SWAT situation in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute between a landlord and roommates ended in a SWAT situation and one man dead inside a home, according to DeKalb police.

Police confirmed they initially received calls about shots fired during a dispute inside a home off Bridgewater Branch.

Investigators said a man barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to shoot anyone who tried to leave. That’s when officers called in the SWAT team.

SWAT officers made their way into the home and got four people out safely. As they were checking the home, they found a man unresponsive.

They pronounced him dead at the scene and are working to confirm his cause of death.

Police have not released the man’s name or if he was the landlord or one of the roommates involved in the argument.

