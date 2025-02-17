Crime And Law

1 dead, 4 injured in DeKalb County shooting, police say

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead and four others injured in DeKalb County on Sunday.

Police say at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, they responded to multiple locations after learning of a shooting that occurred near the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard.

According to investigators, a crowd of people gathered at a car meet just off of Panola Industrial Boulevard in the Stonecrest area.

The victims told police an “unknown group of suspects” tried to rob a teenager at the car meet when the shooting happened.

Officers learned that five total victims were shot and a 20-year-old man who was shot in the neck later died.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time. The 16-year-old and 19-year-old victim have life-threatening injuries, according to police. The current extent of the injuries for the other two 19-year-olds are unknown.


