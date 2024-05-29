1 dead, 3 injured after Audi driver crashes into Ford Explorer on I-20

ATLANTA — One person died and three others were injured after a car crash near the Interstate 20 and Interstate 285 interchange.

The crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

Atlanta police say a 2005 Ford Explorer was stopped on the side of the interstate when a driver in a 2013 Audi A4 crashed into it.

The crash killed the Audi driver and caused “significant damage” to both cars, police said. The driver’s name has not been released.

Grady EMS paramedics took three of the five men who were inside the SUV to the hospital. Police have not released any information on their current conditions.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

