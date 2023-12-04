1 dead, 2 injured after employee fight escalates to gunfire at Georgia Burger King

DUBLIN, Ga. — One person is dead after employees got into a fight at a south Georgia Burger King.

It happened Sunday at the restaurant location along Veterans Boulevard in Dublin, Georgia, according to WGXA-TV.

Investigators said two employees got into a fight and then called family members to the restaurant.

After the other parties arrived at the restaurant, police say someone began shooting, ultimately killing one person and injuring two others, WMGT-TV said.

WMAZ-TV said the case has since been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

©2023 Cox Media Group