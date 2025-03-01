1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday evening in southeast Atlanta.
Officers responded to the area of Kimball Way SE and Decatur St. SE. around 9:34 p.m. after reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers were notified that a person with a gunshot injury had arrived at Grady Hospital.
Officers later found a 23-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds near Lower Alabama Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The identity of the victims are unknown.