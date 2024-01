ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in Summerhill neighborhood on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting off Ormond Street and Hank Aaron Drive around 10:45 a.m.

Police have blocked off the intersection as they investigate the shooting.

NewsChopper 2 spotted a sheet that appears to be covering a body.

Police confirmed that one person died in the shooting and a second victim was transported. The name of the victims have not been released.

