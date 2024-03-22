1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting off Cheshire Bridge Road, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police said that just before 5 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a person shot at the intersection of Windemere Drive NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

When officers arrived, they located two people who had been shot.

Police confirmed one of the victims was dead. The condition of the second victim has not been released.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Investigators determined that the two victims shot at each other during a drug deal.

The shooting remains under investigation.