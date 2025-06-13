The Latest: Trump meets with National Security Council on Israel-Iran attacks

The new Israeli military operation against Iran is giving President Donald Trump a fresh test of his campaign promise to disentangle the U.S. from foreign conflicts. It lands as he's dealing with domestic turmoil: Opponents of his administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities on Saturday during the military parade in Washington to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump's birthday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, doubling as Trump's national security adviser, asserted that the U.S. was "not involved" and that protecting U.S. forces in the region is the Republican administration's central concern. Trump, however, said Friday that he knows of Israel's plans and warned Iran of "a lot more to come."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge's order directing Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California after he deployed them against people protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Here's the Latest:

Consumer sentiment increased in June for first time in 6 months

It’s the latest sign that Americans’ views of the economy have improved as inflation has stayed tame and the Trump administration has reached a truce in its trade fight with China.

The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s closely watched consumer sentiment index, released Friday, jumped 16% to 60.5.

The large increase followed steady drops that left the preliminary number last month at the second-lowest level in the nearly 75-year history of the survey. Consumer sentiment is still down 20% compared with December 2024.

Met Opera attendance dropped as tourism fell, coinciding with Trump’s immigration crackdown

The Met sold 72% of capacity, matching 2023-24 and down from its 75% projection.

“We were on track to continue to improve,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said Friday. “We were disappointed by the sales in the last two months of the season — our projections were much higher and I attribute the fact that we didn’t achieve our sales goals to a significant drop in tourism.”

New York City Tourism & Conventions last month reduced its 2025 international visitor projection by 17%, the Met said.

International buyers accounted for 11% of sales, down from the Met’s projection of 16% and from about 20% before the pandemic.

▶ Read more about the Met.

4 detainees escaped from a New Jersey immigration detention facility

Authorities are looking for four detainees who escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

More “law enforcement partners” have been brought in to find the detainees missing from Delaney Hall, according to an emailed statement attributed to a senior DHS official whom the department did not identify. The statement also didn’t specify which law enforcement agencies are involved.

▶ Read more about what's going on at Delaney Hall.

Marines to take over operations in downtown LA, commander says

Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51 who is overseeing the 4,700 troops deployed in Los Angeles, said Friday that 200 Marines have finished training on civil disturbance.

Sherman said the Marines will take over operations at noon local time in downtown Los Angeles. He says they will be protecting federal property and personnel.

The Marines will join some 2,000 National Guard troops that have been on the streets of the city since last week when immigration raids set off protests.

Trump is convening a National Security Council meeting on Israel’s attack on Iran

The meeting in the Situation Room, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., is the only item listed on Trump’s public schedule for Friday. There are currently no plans for him to appear before reporters.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia pleads not guilty to human smuggling in Tennessee

Kilmar Abrego Garcia 's plea was the first chance the Maryland construction worker has had in a U.S. courtroom to answer the Trump administration's allegations against him since he was mistakenly deported in March to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The Republican administration returned Abrego Garcia to the U.S. last week to face a new indictment charging him with human smuggling for transported immigrants inside the United States. Abrego Garcia was driving a vehicle with nine passengers during a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee.

“There’s no way a jury is going to see the evidence and agree that this sheet metal worker is the leader of an international MS-13 smuggling conspiracy,” his lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said last week.

U.S. attorneys have asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes to keep Abrego Garcia in jail, describing him as a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Los Angeles had another relatively calm night

Most of the sprawling city has been spared as protests continue downtown, near City Hall and a federal detention center where some immigrants are being held.

On the third night of an 8 p.m. curfew, Los Angeles police arrested several demonstrators who refused to leave a downtown street, and Homeland Security officers deployed flash bangs to disperse a crowd near the jail.

Those incidents were outliers. As with the previous two nights, the hourslong demonstrations remained peaceful and upbeat, drawing a few hundred attendees who were chanting, dancing and poking fun at the Trump administration’s characterization of the city as a “war zone.”

The LAPD said there have been about 470 arrests since Saturday, the vast majority for failing to leave the downtown area at the request of law enforcement. A handful of more serious charges include assault against officers and possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. Nine officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injuries.

▶ Read more about the crackdown and protests in Los Angeles

Detained Columbia protester asks judge to order his release, says government missed appeal deadline

The letter lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil sent Friday to U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in New Jersey says Khalil has satisfied all the court's requirements for his release, including posting a $1 bond, while lawyers for the government missed the judge's Friday's 9:30 a.m. deadline. In response, the judge gave the government until 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Khalil’s lawyers say the government hasn’t shown any grounds to keep detaining him, other than reasons the judge already dismissed.

“The deadline has come and gone and Mahmoud Khalil must be released immediately,” his lawyers said in a statement provided by the American Civil Liberties Union. “Anything further is an attempt to prolong his unconstitutional, arbitrary, and cruel detention.”

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

▶ Read more about Khalil's case

California governor concerned that private Medicaid data will facilitate deportations

Gavin Newsom 's office expressed concern that the data will be used for immigration raids supported by the National Guard troops and Marines Trump deployed in Los Angeles.

“We deeply value the privacy of all Californians,” the statement said. “This potential data transfer brought to our attention by the AP is extremely concerning, and if true, potentially unlawful, particularly given numerous headlines highlighting potential improper federal use of personal information and federal actions to target the personal information of Americans.”

Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon said the data was shared legally, “to ensure that Medicaid benefits are reserved for individuals who are lawfully entitled to receive them.”

Nixon wouldn’t answer questions about how DHS would use it, and DHS officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump administration gives personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials

The data includes the immigration status of millions of Medicaid enrollees, which could facilitate locating people to deport as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown.

An internal memo and emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Medicaid officials unsuccessfully sought to block the data transfer, citing legal and ethical concerns. Nevertheless, two top advisers to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the dataset handed over to the Department of Homeland Security, the emails show.

The dataset includes people living in California, Illinois, Washington state and Washington, D.C., all of which allow non-U.S. citizens to enroll in Medicaid programs that use only state taxpayer dollars.

▶ Read more about how DHS now has personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees

Republican enthusiasm for Musk cools after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds

The tech billionaire has lost some of his luster with Republicans since his messy public falling-out with the president last week.

Fewer Republicans view Trump's onetime government efficiency bulldog "very favorably" compared with April, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Though most Republicans continue to hold a positive view of Musk, their diminished fervor suggests his vocal opposition to Trump's signature spending and tax cut legislation — and Musk's subsequent online political and personal taunts — may have cost him.

About half of Americans have a negative opinion of Tesla — far more than other car companies. Tesla has dropped in value and amid protests in the U.S. and Europe.

▶ Read more about the AP/NORC poll on opinions about Elon Musk

Trump praises appellate court for blocking judges order that his National Guard deployment is illegal

“If I didn’t send the Military into Los Angeles, that city would be burning to the ground right now,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform Friday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order directing Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California, and set an appellate hearing for Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked for an emergency intervention to stop troops from supporting immigration raids. “Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,” Newsom said before the appeals court decision.

“The district court has no authority to usurp the President’s authority as Commander in Chief,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

▶ Read more about California's legal challenge of Trump's military deployment in Los Angeles

Trump: U.S. was aware of Israeli attack ahead of time

The U.S. president said Friday morning that “we know what’s going on” when asked what sort of advance warning he got from Israel about its attack on Iran.

“Heads-up? It wasn’t a heads-up. It was, we know what’s going on,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Trump again cited the Israel attack as a warning to Iran to make a nuclear deal.

US shifts military resources in Mideast in response to Israel strikes on Iran

The United States is shifting ships and other military resources in the Middle East in response to Israel’s strikes on Iran and a possible retaliatory attack by Tehran, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and also has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

The president is meeting with his National Security Council principals, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Friday morning to discuss the situation, one of the officials said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

— Tara Copp.

Judge blocks Trump’s election order, siding with Democrats who called it overreach

The Republican president's March 25 executive order sought to overhaul elections nationwide by compelling officials to require documentary proof of citizenship for everyone registering to vote for federal elections, accepting only mailed ballots received by Election Day and conditioning federal election grant funding on states adhering to the new ballot deadline.

The White House has defended the order as “standing up for free, fair and honest elections” and called proof of citizenship a “commonsense” requirement.

The judge sided with a group of Democratic state attorneys general who challenged the effort as unconstitutional.

The attorneys general said the directive “usurps the States’ constitutional power and seeks to amend election law by fiat.”

Israel told the Trump administration of the attacks ahead of time

Israel told the Trump administration that large-scale attacks were coming and expected Iranian retaliation would be severe and that’s why the United States ordered the evacuations of some nonessential embassy staffers and authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents in the region, U.S. officials said on condition of anonymity to describe private diplomatic discussions.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff still plans to go to Oman this weekend for talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, but it’s not clear if the Iranians would participate, officials said.

Trump warns there’ll be more attacks on Iran

In an interview with ABC News on Friday morning, Trump said the Israeli attack on Iran was “excellent” and again previewed more attacks to come.

“We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it,” Trump told ABC’s Jon Karl. “They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more.”

Israeli strikes on Iran lead to new test of Trump’s ability to deliver on ‘America first’ agenda

Just hours before Israel launched strikes on Iran early Friday, President Donald Trump was still holding onto tattered threads of hope that a long-simmering dispute over Tehran's nuclear program could be resolved without military action.

But with the Israeli military operation called "Rising Lion" now underway — something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will go on for "as many days as it takes" — Trump will be tested anew on his ability to make good on a campaign promise to disentangle the U.S. from foreign conflicts.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump said in a Friday morning social media post. “I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

▶ Read more about the new test to Trump's agenda

Appeals court temporarily blocks judge’s ruling to return control of National Guard to California

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge's order that directed President Donald Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California after he deployed them there following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The court said it would hold a hearing on the matter on Tuesday. The ruling came only hours after a federal judge’s order was to take effect at noon Friday.

▶ Read more about the court ruling

Judge invokes King George III in deliberations over Trump’s use of the National Guard

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles without approval of California's governor exceeded was illegal and violates the Tenth Amendment. The order applied only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the LA protests. The judge said he would not rule on the Marines because they were not out on the streets yet.

“We’re talking about the president exercising his authority, and the president is of course limited in that authority. That’s the difference between a constitutional government and King George,” Breyer said during Thursday's court hearing, referring to the king of England during the American Revolution.

“This country was founded in response to a monarch, and the Constitution is a document of limitations,” Breyer said. “I’m trying to figure out where the lines are drawn.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.